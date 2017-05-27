Now that's a mega sale

It was the hottest ticket of the day.

On Saturday, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre kicked off its annual Spring Mega Garage and Plant Sale.

Hundreds of people browsed thousands of items under sunny skies to raise money for the non-profit nature centre.

Janice Buick, ABNC operations and volunteer manager, said the sale is shaping up to be one of the biggest they have ever had.

Gates opened at 8 a.m., but people were starting to line up at 7 a.m.

“It is the best garage and plant sale in town,” said Buick as a steady stream of cars pulled into the nature centre.

“It will be running today until four, tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then next Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

Buick said money raised from the event will go toward various programs run by the ABNC.

“We do a lot of school programs, summer camps, family fun nights and we will be bringing the raptors back to fly,” said Buick.

Raptor Weeks return July 18 to Aug. 20 for what has proved to be an unforgettable and unique experience for many.

Last summer, nearly 2,000 people made their way to the ABNC to experience live birds-of-prey programs in the grasslands.

Raptor Weeks in 2016 were so popular, ABNC and partner Pacific Northwest Raptors decided to extend the program to five consecutive weeks in 2017.

Buick said the ABNC is all about “nature, art and conservation.”