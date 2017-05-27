41299

Vernon  

Missing sr found in forest

Story: 198053

Vernon Search and Rescue helped locate a missing 80-year-old woman, Friday.

The woman had been missing since morning in the Vernon Foothills area. She was found in the forest, where she had fallen down an embankment and injured herself.

Searchers, police and paramedics carried her down the hill to a waiting ambulance, which whisked her off to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for treatment.

As was being transferred, VSAR received a second callout to assist with a motor vehicle accident near the rail trail by Kalamalka Lake.

The subject was transported by RCMP to a waiting ambulance at Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.

VSAR has had a busy week, being called out on 10 incidents in the past six days, said spokesman Trevor Honigman.

