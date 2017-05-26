Huge garage sale at ABNC

Photo: abnc.ca

It's not called the Spring Mega Garage and Plant Sale for nothing.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre fundraiser takes place Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature hundreds of items.

Proceeds go to the development and promotion of nature education programs and the purchase of learning resource materials for the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The sale will feature books, house wares, linens, bedding, sports equipment, toys, puzzles, games, pictures, Christmas and seasonal decorations, CDs, LPs, tape cassettes, canning jars, automotive and garden tools, furniture and more.

The ABNC is located at 250 Allan Brooks Way, off Commonage Road.