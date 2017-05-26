Vernon has a lot of soles

Photo: Contributed More than 2,000 pairs of shoes were donated to Shoe Bank Canada.

A recent charity drive proved Vernon is full of 'Shoeper' heroes.

The Village Green Centre started out with a modest goal of collecting 500 pairs of shoes for Shoe Bank Canada and local charities, but that quickly grew to more than 2,000 pairs of shoes contributed by individuals and businesses throughout the city.

Village Green Centre held a ‘Shoeper Hero’ shoe drive in April that exceeded their expectations as they continued to receive donations throughout this month.

“We wanted to collect shoes to help support two local agencies,” said Darren Robinson, marketing manager for Village Green Centre. “Our goal was to collect 500 pairs of shoes to support the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society and the John Howard Society and we needed the help of Shoe Bank Canada to make this a reality.”

Village Green Centre joined forces with Shoe Bank Canada by donating the shoes to the Canadian shoe charity to help with the sorting and distribution of the shoes to the two named agencies.

“Our goal is to ensure that no Canadian should want for a decent pair of shoes,” said Jim Belshaw, Shoe Bank Canada founder. “Our offer extends not only to the Vernon Women’s Transition House and John Howard societies. We are here to help any social agency in Vernon that could benefit from shoes to help people in need.”

Belshaw said the challenges seen on the streets of Vernon are happening in communities coast to coast. Approximately one in seven Canadians have experienced homelessness and one in five children don’t have access to adequate footwear resulting in significant ramifications for their health and well-being.

Shoe Bank Canada accepts donations throughout the year at a number of participating bin host locations.

More information can be found online.