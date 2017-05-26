42599

Close eye on water levels

City officials continue to monitor water levels on local creeks and lakes, and while one creek is down, another has gone up.

BX Creek levels are lower than they were last week, but may rise quickly with warm weather and snow melt. Residents along BX Creek are reminded to keep sandbags in place until the risk of flooding has passed.

Vernon Creek levels are elevated as water is being released out of Kalamalka Lake.

Residents along Vernon Creek are urged to take precautions to protect their property.

“Okanagan Lake is still steadily rising and approaching record levels. Homeowners along the lake are reminded to remain vigilant about changing conditions and keep flood protection in place until further notice,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city.

There are now five locations to get sand and sandbags:

  • Outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road
  • 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd.
  • Corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road (across from Marshall Fields)
  • Okanagan Hills Blvd and Bella Vista Road. intersection (entrance to the Rise community)
  • 8974 Okanagan Landing Rd. 

“Boating is strongly discouraged on local lakes as levels are rising and swells in wind create more severe conditions. Any boats still on lifts at docks should be removed. Launches on Tronson Road and Okanagan Landing Road remain open for this purpose,” said Laing Gahr.

More information on emergency preparation can be found online.

