Vernon  

Local senior goes missing

Vernon RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident. 

Melvina Maruska, 80,was last seen May 26, at 10 a.m., in the 7000 block of Apex Drive in the foothills area of Vernon.

Maruska is a Caucasion Female, 80 years old, 5'6" tall, 100 pounds, chin-length straight hair, grey in colour and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dark jacket.   

Police said they are very concerned for Maruska's health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maruska is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

