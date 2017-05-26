42377

Vernon  

Gala a big draw

- | Story: 198017

The 8th annual JCI Hospital Gala held last month raised $26,800 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. 

The money will be used top purchase life-saving emergency cardiac equipment that will be used when transporting patients to the KGH Cardiac Care Unit.

The equipment will help keep both patients and health care staff safe during transport, allowing staff to assist patients while being safely belted-in.

“Once again, we at the foundation are very grateful for the generous support provided by the members of the JCI. This year’s gala was tremendous,” said Elise Allan, VJH Foundation president.

The medieval-themed ‘Storm the Castle' night featured a three-course meal, live and silent auctions, casino tables and entertainment by Feet First.

“We are happy to partner with the hospital Foundation for such a worthwhile cause,” said event co-chairperson Paul Philps.

“Every year we become more encouraged by the generosity of our sponsors and supporters. It’s very heartwarming to see the enthusiasm of our community members coming together for this event to ensure the best possible health care.  It makes all of our volunteer hours a more rewarding experience.”

Since 2011, the JCI Gala has raised $166,132 for areas of need at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.  

JCI Vernon is an organization for young people between the ages of 19-40 who have a desire to better themselves and the communities they live in.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2990503
Gates Road
Silvia von Deichmann baths
$192,900
more details
41712


Send us your News Tips!


39334


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Swirls
Swirls Vernon SPCA >


40027


TGIF Gifs – May 26, 2017

Galleries
The forecast looks great in this weeks TGIF Gifs! Mexico’s favorite weather girl Don’t break the chain untitled...
TGIF Gifs – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
It’s time to wave goodbye to the work week! untitled The...
There’s nothing more majestic than a pack of horses cruising down a highway
Must Watch
Keep left to pass.
Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance
Music
Celine Dion channeled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on...
If this is happening on your subway car, get right the hell off
Must Watch
Subway performers in New York are largely harmless even if...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40468