Gala a big draw

The 8th annual JCI Hospital Gala held last month raised $26,800 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The money will be used top purchase life-saving emergency cardiac equipment that will be used when transporting patients to the KGH Cardiac Care Unit.

The equipment will help keep both patients and health care staff safe during transport, allowing staff to assist patients while being safely belted-in.

“Once again, we at the foundation are very grateful for the generous support provided by the members of the JCI. This year’s gala was tremendous,” said Elise Allan, VJH Foundation president.

The medieval-themed ‘Storm the Castle' night featured a three-course meal, live and silent auctions, casino tables and entertainment by Feet First.

“We are happy to partner with the hospital Foundation for such a worthwhile cause,” said event co-chairperson Paul Philps.

“Every year we become more encouraged by the generosity of our sponsors and supporters. It’s very heartwarming to see the enthusiasm of our community members coming together for this event to ensure the best possible health care. It makes all of our volunteer hours a more rewarding experience.”

Since 2011, the JCI Gala has raised $166,132 for areas of need at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

JCI Vernon is an organization for young people between the ages of 19-40 who have a desire to better themselves and the communities they live in.