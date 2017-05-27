41717

Vernon  

Dancing for Eli

While Eli Johannson fights cancer for the second time in his young life, the community is rallying around him and his family.

Along with a Go Fund Me page to help the Coldstream family cover the expenses of caring for their child, a Zoomba-thon has also been organized.

Sareena Nickoli, of Soul Studio, said the event came together in about a week and she is hoping to see people come out and support the family.

The Zoomba-thon takes place Monday, May 29 starting at 5 p.m. at the recreation complex.

Tickets can be purchased by downloading the Soul Studio app for free. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Nickoli said 100 per cent of the money raised from the Zoomba-thon will go to the family.

“My goal is to get 200 people out,” said Nickoli.

There will also be a silent auction with numerous items donated from the community.

“Just in the last two days we've had tremendous donations from Vernon. It makes me teary just to think about everything that is coming in,” said Nickoli. “Our goal is to raise as much money as we can. All proceeds are going to Eli and his family.”

Eli, 6, is fighting the aggressive neuroblastoma cancer for the second time.

The disease allows cancer cells to form in the nerve tissue of the adrenal gland, neck, chest or spinal cord and is the third most common childhood cancer.

Eli was first diagnosed at the age of three and spent 18 months fighting the illness at the BC Children's Hospital.

Last month, the family learned the cancer had returned.

