41717

Vernon  

Walking to save lives

- | Story: 198008

The 10th annual walk/run to end Huntington Disease takes place Saturday.

The five-km run, and five and one-km walk starts at Kin Beach. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the walk/run starting at 10.

Huntington Disease is a fatal, hereditary brain disorder. A child born to a parent with HD has 50 per cent chance of sharing the same fate.

There is currently no cure for the disease the impacts one in every 1,000 Canadians.

The local walk/run is an initiative of the Huntington Society of Canada, Okanagan Chapter and will raise money to combat the disease.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

42084
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3077994
1046 MARTIN
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details
42415


Send us your News Tips!


41052


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Swirls
Swirls Vernon SPCA >


41947


There’s nothing more majestic than a pack of horses cruising down a highway

Must Watch
Keep left to pass.
Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance
Music
Celine Dion channeled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on...
If this is happening on your subway car, get right the hell off
Must Watch
Subway performers in New York are largely harmless even if...
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017
Galleries
Because sometimes stuff just happens…
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
At least it’s Friday…


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260
39499