Walking to save lives

Photo: Contributed The 10th annual walk/run to end Huntington Disease takes place Saturday.

The 10th annual walk/run to end Huntington Disease takes place Saturday.

The five-km run, and five and one-km walk starts at Kin Beach. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the walk/run starting at 10.

Huntington Disease is a fatal, hereditary brain disorder. A child born to a parent with HD has 50 per cent chance of sharing the same fate.

There is currently no cure for the disease the impacts one in every 1,000 Canadians.

The local walk/run is an initiative of the Huntington Society of Canada, Okanagan Chapter and will raise money to combat the disease.