Fire restrictions in place

Photo: Contributed Some open-burning restrictions are in place for the Vernon area.

Despite the recent rains, open-burning restrictions are in place.

Officials with the Kamloops Fire Centre said Category 2 and Category 3 open-burning prohibition came into effect at noon May 19.

The open-burning prohibition applies to most areas of the Kamloops Fire Centre, including Vernon, and will remain in effect until Oct. 15, or until further notice.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires have been prohibited in the following areas:

Kamloops Fire Zone, North Prohibition Area - below 1,200 metres.

Kamloops Fire Zone, South Prohibition Area - all elevations.

Vernon Fire Zone - below 1,200 metres.

Penticton Fire Zone - all elevations

Merritt Fire Zone - all elevations.

Lillooet Fire Zone - all elevations.

A map of the affected areas is available online.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150 or, if convicted in court, be fined up to $100,000 and sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person may be subject to a penalty of up to $10,000 and be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

For the latest information on wildfire activity, conditions and prohibitions, visit the B.C. Wildfire Service website.