Vernon  

Still time to get in on the fun

There is still some room available at the Vernon Golf Spectacular.

The fundraiser is being held on June 10 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club with the proceeds divided between Kindale Developmental Association and Special Olympics BC – Vernon.

Cindy Masters, Kindale development officer, said the third annual tournament is more important than ever after two Kindale locations in Armstrong were damaged by flood waters earlier this month.

For Special Olympics BC – Vernon, funds raised will assist with the purchase of team uniforms and equipment, as well as taking sports programs to competitions throughout the province.

Members of the volunteer organizing committee stopped by the driving range at the Vernon Golf & Country Club recently to watch some of the golfers from the Special Olympics Golf Team. “Witnessing the passion that these golfers come to the game with is extraordinary and drives home the purpose of being on this committee” said Lee VanMeter, organizing committee member.

“Partnership, passion, purpose and empowering ability are the driving forces behind the Vernon Golf Spectacular,” said Masters, who is also a committee member. “Community coming together to make a difference is what it is all about.”

The tournament includes lunch, dinner and 18 holes of golf.

Swingers can sign up online or by calling Masters at 250-546-3005.

