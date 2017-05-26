Indecent act on rail trail

Photo: Google Maps A man was seen masturbating on a trail near Kalamalka Lake Tuesday.

A woman was accosted by a man masturbating on the Okanagan Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., the woman was walking her dog on the trail near Kalamalka Lake, off Kickwillie Loop near the first beach area, when she saw a man in the forest with his shorts down.

The man began walking towards the woman, while talking to her and masturbating.

The woman ignored the man and retrieved her dog from the lake. When the man saw the dog, he pulled his shorts up and left the area.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reaching out to the public to find out if this was an isolated event, or if other rail trail users have encountered this man.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 Caucasian man who is approximately 45-50-years old.