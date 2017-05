Photo: David Nagy

Traffic isn't all it's quacked up to be.

A mother duck and her brood of fuzzy ducklings brought a semi truck and other traffic to a standstill, Thursday, on busy Highway 97 in Vernon.

The feathered finery was captured on camera by Vernon photographer David Nagy.

Nagy says considerate drivers stopped in both directions on 32nd Street's Hospital Hill near Polson Park as the family made its way across the busy thoroughfare.