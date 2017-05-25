Repair cafe returns

Photo: Contributed Broken bikes and other things can be fixed at Repair Cafe.

What do you do with a bicycle when the chain has broken, with a book that has fallen apart, or that favourite sweater that needs mending?

Don't toss it.

Back by popular demand, Vernon’s fourth annual Repair Café will be held at the Okanagan Science Centre parking lot on Sunday, May 28th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are urged to take in their broken computers, electronics and small appliances, knick-knacks that need gluing, knives and tools that need sharpening, musical instruments that need repairing or stringing, audio equipment, torn or moth-eaten clothing, knitwear or leather, telescopes and microscopes, and dysfunctional bicycles and skateboards – and specialists will help you fix them.

“We throw away vast amounts of stuff in Canada,” said Mary Stockdale, Repair Cafe spokesperson. “Things that are barely used get tossed when a simple repair could fix it.”

Stockdale said people have forgotten how to repair things and hopes the Repair Cafe is changing that.

“Some of Vernon’s handy people will be available to help fix stuff and share this practical knowledge. The result is things won't be thrown away and they will be used longer. This reduces our CO2 emissions, the volume of raw materials and energy needed to make new products and the amount of stuff going into our landfill.”

The Vernon in Transition group is sponsoring the industrious get-together, in co-operation with the Okanagan Science Centre and the Regional District of the North Okanagan.

For more information, email the Vernon in Transition group.