Mile-high fun at Star

Fine wines and the Great Outdoors will come together this summer.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society and Silver Star Mountain Resort host the Mile-High Wine & Music event on Aug. 12.

Experience Canada’s highest outdoor wine and music event as 30 wineries from across the Okanagan showcase their wines in the beautiful alpine setting.

Tickets went on limited release today, with general admission tickets available starting Monday.

“The outdoors, the big Okanagan sky, and an amazing village setting at Silver Star all lend themselves to an incredible venue for this event," said Blair Baldwin, general manager of the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society.

“We are always excited to show off our culinary experience at Silver Star. Executive chef Scott Sanderson will be featuring two wine masters dinners and a cooking demo,” said resort hospitality director Jesse Crockett.

Through the weekend, those with a taste for outdoor adventure can take in Silver Star’s summer activities, which include over 120 kilometres of downhill and cross-country mountain biking trails, hiking, wildflower tours, chairlift rides from the village, and more.

Accommodation and ticket packages are available. Tickets to the festival events can be purchased online.

