Eli fights again

Photo: GoFundme.com Eli Johannson's cancer has returned, says family.

He's only six, but Eli Johannson of Coldstream is fighting an aggressive neuroblastoma cancer for the second time.

The disease allows cancer cells to form in the nerve tissue of the adrenal gland, neck, chest or spinal cord and is the third most common childhood cancer.

Eli was first diagnosed at the age of three and spent 18 months fighting the illness at the BC Children's Hospital.

After winning his battle, the youngster returned home.

Last August, with the help of local firefighters, an ‘Optimus Prime’ transformer-themed playhouse, donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, was erected at the family's residence.

Disaster struck last month, when the family was told the the cancer had returned.

“Eli's scans detected two masses and a couple other active spots in his body,” wrote Faith Johannson, Eli's mom, earlier this month. “We are already back at the Children's Hospital and he has started chemo as of a few hours ago....please send positive loving healing energy and prayers."

According to family members, Eli is facing another lengthy year of intense chemotherapy, surgery and possibly radiation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs as they remain by the small boy's bedside.

As well, friends are holding a zumba fundraiser at the Vernon Rec Centre on May 29, 5-7 p.m.

For tickets, download the Soul Studio app or call 250-540-3922.