Raptors land in Vernon

Photo: abnc.ca Raptor Weeks return July 18 to Aug. 20 to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The big birds are back.

People have a chance to experience the thrill of an up-close encounter with some of nature’s most amazing predators at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) in Vernon this summer.

Raptor Weeks return July 18 to Aug. 20 for what has proved to be an unforgettable and unique experience for many.

Last summer, nearly 2,000 people made their way to the ABNC to experience live birds-of-prey programs in the grasslands.

Raptor Weeks in 2016 were so popular, ABNC and partner Pacific Northwest Raptors decided to extend the program to five consecutive weeks in 2017. The birds will be flying daily with flight demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday as well as at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Not only will participants get up close and personal with the majestic birds, they will also learn something about the issues raptors face and how to help the beautiful creatures.

"We are excited to host the birds and the public for this amazing program,” said Aaron Deans, executive director at ABNC. “It is not only a unique and engaging experience, it is educational and fun for all ages and a great fit for us as we grow public awareness and appreciation of nature in the Okanagan."

Tickets are now available for morning and afternoon programs from July 18 to August 20.

Program details and pricing can be found at the ABNC website.

The Raptor programs are offered in collaboration with The Raptors of Duncan, BC whose flying demonstrations and interactive experiences have long been praised as a standard in conservation messaging and bird care and well-being.

“We are so excited to bring our raptors back to ABNC. Our goal is to get people closer to these incredible birds and the ABNC is such a perfect location for our raptors to soar,” said Robyn Radcliffe, operations manager of The Raptors. “We are all about inspiring awe for wildlife – what better way to foster a connection between nature and people than to experience these beautiful and fierce predators of the sky up-close.”