Vernon  

Caught between two lakes

Lakeside communities throughout the Okanagan are keeping a close eye on area lakes, but Oyama residents need to keep both eyes open.

The picturesque community sits between Kalamalka and Wood lakes – both of which are steadily on the rise.

Oyama resident Alan Gatzke took to social media and posted some stunning pictures of just how much water is surrounding the town.

