Vernon  

Lumby evac order ends

It's been almost three weeks for some Lumby residents since they've been home, after they were ordered on May 6 to evacuate because of flooding in the village.

Thursday morning, the evacuation order was lifted.

Village staff downgraded all evacuation orders currently in place to evacuation alerts effective at 8 a.m.

Residents are still being urged to be aware of potentially dangerous conditions resulting from the recent flooding. A provincial rapid damage assessment team has identified some hazards, and residents are strongly advised to address the problems prior to reentering and/or inhabiting their property.

The Village of Lumby remains in a local state of emergency until May 27.

An  Emergency Social Service (ESS) referral program offered by the province to evacuated residents will also continue until this date.

The municipality is assisting with the provision of ESS services during the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Residents can call 250-547-1452 during these hours. The Canadian Red Cross is working with the Village of Lumby to provide afterhours ESS services. The Canadian Red Cross can be reached at 1-888-800-6493.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will continue to operate out of the White Valley Community Centre located at 2250 Shields Avenue.

