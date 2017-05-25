42534
Cleaning up the mess

The King Eddy area near Lavington is a lot cleaner thanks to members of the Vernon ATV Club.

Some 20 members gave up part of their long weekend to clean up messes made by other people.

The fourth annual event also included members of the Kelowna and Salmon Arm ATV clubs, along with local residents who cleaned King Eddy Road from Highway 6 to the King Eddy Lake Recreation Site.

The garbage collected ranged from the usual black bags of household garbage and shotgun shell casings to more unexpected items like a truck canopy and hot water tank.

Some garbage was easily found in ditches, but much was thrown down steep embankments requiring the use of winches to pull the trash to the road for retrieval.

The volunteers filled a 15-cubic-yard bin provided Silvercrest Waste Bin Rental and Disposal and sorted a two truckloads - approximately 1,000 lbs - of steel into the scrap salvage pile.

More than 500 used shotgun shells were also collected.

40027


