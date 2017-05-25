41299
41698

Vernon  

City monitors lake, creeks

- | Story: 197882

Homeowners living along local creeks and Okanagan Lake are being reminded to keep sandbags in place and protect their property.

City of Vernon crews continue to monitor water levels on local creeks and lakes.

A city press release states BX Creek levels are lower than they were last week, but officials are still concerned they may rise quickly with warm weather and snow melt.

Vernon Creek remains at elevated levels as water is being released out of Kalamalka Lake.

“Residents along Vernon Creek should be taking precautions to protect their property,” the release states.

Okanagan Lake is still steadily rising and approaching record levels and homeowners along the lake are asked to remain vigilant about changing conditions and keep flood protection in place until further notice.

The city has added a fifth location for residents to obtain sand and sandbags.

Sandbag locations include:

  • outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road
  • 4005 Pleasant Valley Road
  • corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road (across from Marshall Fields)
  • Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Road intersection (entrance to the Rise community)
  • 8974 Okanagan Landing Road

Once again, boaters are asked to staff off local lakes for fear the wake could impact the shoreline.

Any boats still on lifts at docks should be removed and launches on Tronson Road and Okanagan Landing Road remain open for this purpose.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38897
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3075689
3987 Eastwood Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$828,800
more details
41381


Send us your News Tips!


42381


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Clawdia
Clawdia Vernon SPCA >


41050


Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?

Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute kids. In all seriousness, New Zealand’s pop queen really...
Nicole Kidman vows to support female film directors
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman has urged actresses to throw their support behind...
Journalist asks the coach why he let one of his players attend his child’s birth
Must Watch
What a good coach. It’s a game, who cares. No person should...
Best of Seven Dresses – May 25, 2017
Galleries
Short dresses will never go out of style. Vote for your favourite...
Asking Siri strange questions in public
Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40875