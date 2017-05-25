City monitors lake, creeks

Photo: City of Vernon City of Vernon staff continue to monitor creeks and the lake.

Homeowners living along local creeks and Okanagan Lake are being reminded to keep sandbags in place and protect their property.

City of Vernon crews continue to monitor water levels on local creeks and lakes.

A city press release states BX Creek levels are lower than they were last week, but officials are still concerned they may rise quickly with warm weather and snow melt.

Vernon Creek remains at elevated levels as water is being released out of Kalamalka Lake.

“Residents along Vernon Creek should be taking precautions to protect their property,” the release states.

Okanagan Lake is still steadily rising and approaching record levels and homeowners along the lake are asked to remain vigilant about changing conditions and keep flood protection in place until further notice.

The city has added a fifth location for residents to obtain sand and sandbags.

Sandbag locations include:

outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road

4005 Pleasant Valley Road

corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road (across from Marshall Fields)

Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Road intersection (entrance to the Rise community)

8974 Okanagan Landing Road

Once again, boaters are asked to staff off local lakes for fear the wake could impact the shoreline.

Any boats still on lifts at docks should be removed and launches on Tronson Road and Okanagan Landing Road remain open for this purpose.