Woman escapes fire

Photo: BX/Swan Lake Fire Rescue A home in the BX was damaged by fire Wednesday night.

A BX resident managed to escape a fire unharmed Wednesday evening.

BX/Swan Lake fire Chief Bill Wacey said the fire was contained to the master bedroom in the East Vernon Road home.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the window.

“It was a really good, fast knockdown,” said Wacey of the action of the department, adding the fire was spreading quickly when crews arrived.

The woman who lived in the home was not injured, but Wacey estimates damage in excess of $30,000.

“We saved the cat and the fish,” said Wacey.

There was little water damage to the home, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire happened at 10 p.m. and was the third busy night for the volunteer department.

Wacey said crews responded to seven calls during the Tuesday night windstorm, before heading to Lumby to help with the forest fire.

The department's structural protection unit was called to action to safeguard homes that were threatened by the blaze.

“We stayed there all night until the rain started,” said Wacey.

No homes were damaged during the fire.