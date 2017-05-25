41299

Vernon  

Woman escapes fire

- | Story: 197875

A BX resident managed to escape a fire unharmed Wednesday evening.

BX/Swan Lake fire Chief Bill Wacey said the fire was contained to the master bedroom in the East Vernon Road home.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the window.

“It was a really good, fast knockdown,” said Wacey of the action of the department, adding the fire was spreading quickly when crews arrived.

The woman who lived in the home was not injured, but Wacey estimates damage in excess of $30,000.

“We saved the cat and the fish,” said Wacey.

There was little water damage to the home, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire happened at 10 p.m. and was the third busy night for the volunteer department.

Wacey said crews responded to seven calls during the Tuesday night windstorm, before heading to Lumby to help with the forest fire.

The department's structural protection unit was called to action to safeguard homes that were threatened by the blaze.

“We stayed there all night until the rain started,” said Wacey.

No homes were damaged during the fire.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3061748
1850 Chandler
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,500
more details
40931


Send us your News Tips!


40377


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Clawdia
Clawdia Vernon SPCA >


40669


Journalist asks the coach why he let one of his players attend his child’s birth

Must Watch
What a good coach. It’s a game, who cares. No person should miss the birth of their child for some silly game. *Editors...
Best of Seven Dresses – May 25, 2017
Galleries
Short dresses will never go out of style. Vote for your favourite...
Asking Siri strange questions in public
Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath...
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a relaxing cruise through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cat safety begins here.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260