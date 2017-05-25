41299
Vernon  

Crew in as fire smoulders

More crew will join 11 firefighters on the line at the Cooper Creek wildfire just two kilometres northwest of Lumby although the fire did not appear to grow overnight.

"It is still being held," said Max Birkner, BC Wildfire Service spokesperson. "It has been mapped at 4.7 hectares in size."

Birkner said the fire was now a rank one.

"We had wet snow up there and it was quite cold," he said. "It is smouldering on the ground and not all that dramatic."

During the windstorm on Tuesday night, the wildfire could be seen from the village.

