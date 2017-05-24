Canada Day in the park

Photo: Jackie Sieg Reagan Sieg wowed the crowd at Polson Park on Canada Day last year.

Plans have expanded for the Canada Day experience in Polson Park.

“Last year's event was a huge success. We expect it to be even bigger this year,” said David Frost, president of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society.

Frost said approximately 10,000 people attended the events in the park throughout the day last year.

Many of the same events will be back, he said, including an extreme motocross display by Reagan Sieg that wowed the crowd in 2016.

Frost told city council the committee was also hoping to hold the first ever skateboard competition, to appeal to young people, as well as horsedrawn carriage rides and possibly short ATV rides in part of the park.

While a fireworks display sponsored by Craftsman Collision will be held, organizers are keeping quiet about where that will happen, hoping people will enter a contest to guess the location.