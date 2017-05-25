Stay off the river

Photo: Cam Srigley File photo of Shuswap River which is running high and fast.

It's not just the lakes that boaters should stay off of at the moment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are being urged to curtail their activities even more due to the danger on the Shuswap River because of high and fast-running water.

Two Vernon Search and Rescue teams and the helicopter winch team were called out Tuesday after a father and son kayakers ran into trouble on the river, north of Grindrod.

Both kayakers were swamped, but the son made it safely to shore and called 911 from a nearby home.

“Two boats were en route and the helicopter winch team but we received word the father had made it safely to shore before we arrived,” said Leigh Pearson, Vernon Search and Rescue manager.

However Pearson had a further message for those considering a trip down the Shuswap.

“Right now, nobody should be on that river. It is going like you wouldn't believe. It is unforgiving. It is relentless. It's not a safe place to be.”

On Sunday, the BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Shuswap River, Eagle River, Seymour River and surrounding tributaries.

Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers have been inundated with callouts since last Saturday, attending eight incidents including issuing evacuation order and alert notices to residents in North Westside and Lumby.