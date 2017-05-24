41717

Vernon  

Docks lost, trees down

Docks were lost and tree branches fell in the Landing and further afield along Okanagan Lake Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, City of Vernon workers at Kin Beach cut damaged tree branches and cleaned up others that had fallen during the storm, as high winds continued to batter the almost invisible line of beach.

While the Vernon Yacht Club's moorings took a battering during the windstorm, they held up and no damage was reported except a broken water line, according to a member of the club.

Other members showed up to survey the scene and check their boats.

A number of private docks were lost along Okanagan Landing Road.

Some men were seen struggling in the waves to secure docks while other people were at sand piles, bagging sand to fill breached positions.

Further along, near Harbour Heights Road, Ryan Danchuk surveyed the damage to his new build right on the lake.

“We had built a three-foot sandbag wall all along the perimeter of the property and then about 6 p.m. the weather changed and the waves came up,” said Danchuck. “They just totally destroyed the sandbag wall in about 15 minutes.”

Danchuk, his family and friends scrambled to put plywood sheets and sandbags against the glass doors of his unfinished house but water leached into the lower level.

Despite the damage, Danchuk said work on the house continues.

“I've lived on the lake my whole life and I've never seen anything like this....We're just going to keep on keeping on.”

