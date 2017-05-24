Emergency OKIB meeting

Photo: Facebook The OKIB will have an information meeting Thursday for all residents on OKIB land impacted by flooding.

The Okanagan Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre is hosting an information meeting for all residents who have been impacted by the flooding on OKIB lands.

The OKIB EOC is responsible for assisting all residents on OKIB lands, band member and non-band members, who are affected by the recent flooding.

A town hall meeting has been organized to provide information to flood-affected residents on the role of the OKIB EOC, identifying available resources and outlining the process for recovery.

The meeting is open to all residents and will be held at Head of the Lake Hall, 118 Head of the Lake Rd. Thursday May 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We would like to see all residents, living on OKIB lands, come out and learn about what emergency resources are available and what the next steps are,” said Chief Byron Louis, “Our staff have been working around the clock managing the flood response efforts for everyone who lives in our community. With a rough estimate of 750 residences on the shoreline, this has been a massive endeavour.”

Speakers on the agenda include representatives from Environment Canada, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Emergency Support Services, Red Cross, First Nations Health Authority, and BC Disaster Financial Assistance.