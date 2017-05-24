42377

Vernon  

Coldstream closes pier

The District of Coldstream has closed the Kalamalka Rotary Pier.

The dock is closed because of high water levels.

During Tuesday night's storm, waves were going over the dock.

Typically, the pier is a metre above water, but with the recent heavy rains and snow melt, the lake has risen substantially.

The district closed all of the boat launches on the north end the lake earlier this month and many people are on flood watch.

39503


