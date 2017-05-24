41299

Vernon  

Wildfire calms down

Smoke from a wildfire burning at Cooper Creek near Lumby had died down Wednesday morning but the fire continued to burn and an evacuation alert for 30 residences in the area remained in effect, said the village's fire chief.

“Visible smoke has died down but we are still getting some winds,” said Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

An evacuation alert was issued last night for homes along Cooper and Hurt roads.

“Structural protection specialists are coming out again and will be evaluating people's property,” Clayton said.

The wildfire erupted about five kilometres from Lumby and could be seen by villagers last night as first smoke and then flame sparked in the trees to the northwest of town.

The B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire which was fought by helicopter and airtankers, with retardant being laid down on the north and east flanks.

Clayton said the fire was approximately eight hectares in size.

He said the fire was not a threat to the village at this time.

A call to the BC Wildfire Management branch has not been returned.

