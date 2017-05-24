41299

Vernon  

More to fight Lumby wildfire

More firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service were being sent Wednesday to the Cooper Creek wildfire burning two kilometres northwest of Lumby. 

Some were already on the scene, said Max Birkner, fire information officer.

Smoke had died down, but the wildfire continued to burn and an evacuation alert for 30 residences in the area remained in effect, said the village's fire chief.

“Visible smoke has died down but we are still getting some winds,” said Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

An evacuation alert was issued last night for homes along Cooper and Hurt roads.

“Structural protection specialists are coming out again and will be evaluating people's property,” Clayton said.

The fire chief said the blaze was not a threat to the village at this time.

The wildfire erupted early Tuesday evening and could be seen by villagers – first as smoke and then flame as it sparked trees in the hills.

The B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire Tuesday night with a helicopter and airtankers. Retardant was being laid down on the north and east flanks.

"More elaborate mapping of the fire has been done and it is still estimated to be four hectares in size," Birkner reported.

"This is a developing situation," Birkner said, referring to the windy conditions overnight. "If aircraft are needed we will put them on." 

