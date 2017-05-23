42534

Vernon  

Homes on evac alert

- | Story: 197735

UPDATED 11:52 P.M.

An evacuation alert has been issued for homes along Cooper and Hurt roads because of a wildfire.

Regional district officials said due to the threat of high winds and variable conditions the alert was issued.

UPDATE 11:00 P.M.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has confirmed they are responding to a wildfire in the Cooper Creek area, two kilometres northwest of Lumby.

The blaze, estimated to be four hectares in size, is being fought with helicopter and airtanker support, with retardant being laid down on the north and east flanks.

More personal will to deployed on the fire Wednesday morning as needed.

UPDATE 8:40 P.M.

Lumby fire chief Tony Clayton said air tankers are currently actioning the fire.

Clayton said the fire is on Cooper Mountain and the nearest home is less than two kilometres away.

“You can see it from town,” said Clayton. “We do have two crews out there even though it is out of our area because of the wind. Forestry also has two crews up there.”

Clayton said high winds in the area are a concern.

He could not say how the fire was started.

ORIGINAL

While all eyes are on Okanagan Lake and the windstorm that is churning up the waves, emergency crews in Lumby appear to be dealing with a wildfire.

Few details are available, but Castanet has been told there is a forest fire burning in the mountains near the community that is 25 minutes from Vernon on Highway 6.

Castanet will have more details as soon as they become available.

