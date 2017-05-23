OKIB issues evac orders

Photo: File photo

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued evacuation orders for several properties.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

Willow Shore Road to include the following civic address starting: #1 Willow Shore Road ending #20 Willow Shore Road

Nashwhito Beachfront: Imtil Road Lots 33 & 34 — Alexis Beach on Su/Q’im Road Lot 35 to Lot 43

Whiteman’s Creek – 3 Lots North and 3 Lots South

Sandra Saddleman/Bobby Marchand/Darryl Marchand Beachfront – All dwellings on these properties

Residents must leave the area immediately and are asked to register at the reception centre, which will open at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre at 3310—37 Ave.

Residents requiring assistance are advised to call the OKIB EOC at 250-542-7132.

Emergency Support Services and RCMP will be delivering the evacuation order to affected residences. Security will be patrolling the areas.