OKIB issues evac orders

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued evacuation orders for several properties.
Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:
- Willow Shore Road to include the following civic address starting: #1 Willow Shore Road ending #20 Willow Shore Road
- Nashwhito Beachfront: Imtil Road Lots 33 & 34 — Alexis Beach on Su/Q’im Road Lot 35 to Lot 43
- Whiteman’s Creek – 3 Lots North and 3 Lots South
- Sandra Saddleman/Bobby Marchand/Darryl Marchand Beachfront – All dwellings on these properties
Residents must leave the area immediately and are asked to register at the reception centre, which will open at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre at 3310—37 Ave.
Residents requiring assistance are advised to call the OKIB EOC at 250-542-7132.
Emergency Support Services and RCMP will be delivering the evacuation order to affected residences. Security will be patrolling the areas.