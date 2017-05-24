OKIB expands evac order

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: Wednesday 6:30 a.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band expanded an evacuation order overnight due to high winds and flood conditions.

Properties added to the order include Louis Estates Beachfront, Lots 25 to Lots 66.

ORIGINAL: Tuesday 7:58 p.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued evacuation orders for several properties.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

Willow Shore Road to include the following civic address starting: #1 Willow Shore Road ending #20 Willow Shore Road

Nashwhito Beachfront: Imtil Road Lots 33 & 34 — Alexis Beach on Su/Q’im Road Lot 35 to Lot 43

Whiteman’s Creek – 3 Lots North and 3 Lots South

Sandra Saddleman/Bobby Marchand/Darryl Marchand Beachfront – All dwellings on these properties

Residents must leave the area immediately and are asked to register at the reception centre, which will open at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre at 3310—37 Ave.

Residents requiring assistance are advised to call the OKIB EOC at 250-542-7132.

Emergency Support Services and RCMP will be delivering the evacuation order to affected residences. Security will be patrolling the areas.