41299

Vernon  

OKIB expands evac order

- | Story: 197734

UPDATE: Wednesday 6:30 a.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band expanded an evacuation order overnight due to high winds and flood conditions.

Properties added to the order include Louis Estates Beachfront, Lots 25 to Lots 66.

ORIGINAL: Tuesday 7:58 p.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued evacuation orders for several properties.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

  • Willow Shore Road to include the following civic address starting: #1 Willow Shore Road ending #20 Willow Shore Road
  • Nashwhito Beachfront: Imtil Road Lots 33 & 34 — Alexis Beach on Su/Q’im Road Lot 35 to Lot 43
  • Whiteman’s Creek – 3 Lots North and 3 Lots South
  • Sandra Saddleman/Bobby Marchand/Darryl Marchand Beachfront – All dwellings on these properties

Residents must leave the area immediately and are asked to register at the reception centre, which will open at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre at 3310—37 Ave.

Residents requiring assistance are advised to call the OKIB EOC at 250-542-7132.

Emergency Support Services and RCMP will be delivering the evacuation order to affected residences. Security will be patrolling the areas.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42138
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3059029
#400-539 Yates Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$245,000
more details
40931


Send us your News Tips!


39334


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Saybal
Saybal Vernon SPCA >


40027


To get a sense of how fast Maglev trains travel, watch this

Must Watch
This video of two high-speed trains passing each other in Shanghai provides a visceral sense of what traveling at 268 miles per...
This is how you tow truck
Must Watch
This is why you should always chain your car to the fire hydrant...
Daily Dose – May 24, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy the scenery in today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 24, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to flip out over this gallery.
Jim Carrey has fresh perspective on life after Hollywood break
Showbiz
Jim Carrey has a different perspective on life after taking some...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39524
39499