Granny nannies for building

Photo: City of Vernon Illustration of proposed building for Legion site.

Granny nannies would be a key part of a proposed 70-unit seniors supportive care facility on 31st Avenue in the downtown where the old Legion building now stands.

“This is a unique project,” Kerry Collier, an Alberta professor who is working with the development group, said of the $12.5 million plan. “It's almost a pilot project for affordability.”

During a meeting Tuesday, city council was asked to approve changes to allow the building to go from four to six storeys and for a reduction in underground parking spaces from 84 to 55.

“Parking isn't going to be an issue,” Collier insisted. “The issue is getting the density to pay for staffing...It's basically bums in beds.”

Large suites will have a den where a live-in caregiver or family could stay.

“There is going to be a radical change in seniors' housing and this building is one of them,” Collier said, adding that a so-called granny nanny would be able to provide food and cut down on the cost of food services.

Coun. Scott Anderson expressed some concern with the reduction in parking spaces, especially if an extra person would be staying in the suites.

“This sounds as if we need more parking,” Anderson said.

But the typical granny nanny is a foreign worker, Collier explained.

“They can't afford to drive....What's paramount is good city access to bus service,” he replied. We do have adequate parking. I'm just a little concerned about the (space for) scooters.”

Only 15 spaces have been set aside for scooters.

Meanwhile, Bob Maddigan, an Edmonton developer involved in the project told council the Legion building was built in the 1940s and it was a good thing it was going.

“There are some things in that building that should not be in the downtown,” Maddigan said. “It's time to get rid of it.”

The old building has turned into an eye sore in recent years and was the site of an arson last July.

The variances were approved by council.