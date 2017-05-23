Lumby to downgrade evacs

Photo: Jerry Mason Lumby is getting ready to lift all evacuation orders

Lumby officials are planning to downgrade all evacuation orders.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all current evacuation orders will be downgraded to alerts.

While the evacuation orders are being downgraded, residents should be aware of the potentially dangerous conditions resulting from the recent flooding.

The Provincial Rapid Damage Assessment Team has identified some of these hazards, and residents are strongly advised to address these prior to re-entering and/or inhabiting their property.

There will be an information session for evacuated residents on Wednesday May 24 and evacuated residents will be contacted with information pertaining to the time and location of this event.

The Village of Lumby will remain in a local state of emergency until May 27.

The Emergency Social Service (ESS) referral program offered by the Province to evacuated residents will also continue until May 27.

The municipality is assisting with the provision of ESS services during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can call 250-547-1452 during these hours. The Canadian Red Cross is working with the Village of Lumby to provide after hours ESS services. The Canadian Red Cross can be reached at 1-888-800-6493.

People are urged to continue exercising caution around the creeks. All recreational trails, including the Salmon Trail, remain closed until further notice.

There are no drinking water advisories in effect for Lumby.