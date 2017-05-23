41783

Vernon  

Lumby to downgrade evacs

- | Story: 197721

Lumby officials are planning to downgrade all evacuation orders.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all current evacuation orders will be downgraded to alerts.

While the evacuation orders are being downgraded, residents should be aware of the potentially dangerous conditions resulting from the recent flooding.

The Provincial Rapid Damage Assessment Team has identified some of these hazards, and residents are strongly advised to address these prior to re-entering and/or inhabiting their property.

There will be an information session for evacuated residents on Wednesday May 24 and evacuated residents will be contacted with information pertaining to the time and location of this event.

The Village of Lumby will remain in a local state of emergency until May 27.

The Emergency Social Service (ESS) referral program offered by the Province to evacuated residents will also continue until May 27.

The municipality is assisting with the provision of ESS services during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can call 250-547-1452 during these hours. The Canadian Red Cross is working with the Village of Lumby to provide after hours ESS services. The Canadian Red Cross can be reached at 1-888-800-6493.

People are urged to continue exercising caution around the creeks. All recreational trails, including the Salmon Trail, remain closed until further notice.

There are no drinking water advisories in effect for Lumby.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2762829
210 Sadler Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


40958


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Zoey
Zoey Vernon SPCA >


37805


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663