Full throttle fun

Photo: Contributed The Half Throttle Family Fun Weekend is planned for June.

Off road motorcycle enthusiasts have a chance to go full throttle at the Half Throttle Family Fun Weekend.

The event will be held June 24-25 in the Becker Lake/Noble Canyon area and will include a kid’s fun ride Saturday as well as a marked-course fun ride geared to the older riders of varied skill levels from beginner to advanced on Sunday.

“We hope to see as many local riders as possible at this event. It’s the type of event that is great for those new to the sport, or looking to meet more locals who ride,” said Blake Plysiuk club secretary.

"It’s no secret that the North Okanagan is a Mecca for off-road riding. VOMC (Vernon Off Road Motorcycle Club) maintains a large trail network in the Becker Lake Area of Lavington. We are fortunate to have one of the best riding areas in the province.”

One issue the club is facing is increased pressure from provincial government to make the riding area more sustainable due to irresponsible land use and illegal dumping in the Noble Canyon area.

Plysiuk said the club is moving forward with a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Forest for the Becker Lake/Noble Canyon area to ensure the area stays open for future riding and recreation.

“Our goal as a club is to be community oriented and improve the image of responsible off-road users. We remain in contact with Coldstream Ranch and work to educate on responsible land-use and the importance of staying off the grasslands that the ranch uses,” he said.

“Our focus is on safety, fun and sustainability of the trails. We are growing as a club now more than ever and we have members of all ages and skill levels, from age three up to age 80. We also hold work party maintenance days to keep the trails in good condition and garbage clean-up days as well.

Memberships can be purchased online, or by contacting [email protected]