42377
35299

Vernon  

Homeless welcome in parks

- | Story: 197711

Vernon city council has voted in favour of allowing homeless people to sleep in public areas, including Polson Park, when there are no beds at local shelters – and they don't have to pack up in the morning.

Only councilllor Scott Anderson opposed the move, arguing for time limits that would see people pack up their tents by 8 a.m. each morning.

“We have other people we are responsible for,” Anderson told council. “We owe it to the homeless to provide shelter, but we also owe it to young families who want to take their kids to the park. They don't do that anymore...because there are tents here and there is trash there.”

“We have to balance the needs of the homeless with the needs of the other population,” Anderson said.

The bylaw is in keeping with recent court judgements which forced changes to rules in Victoria and Abbotsford after attempts to ban people from sleeping in the parks, although the judge in the Abbotsford case set out a daily time limit. 

“The shelter space has been full for close to two years,” conceded Clint Kanester, the city's bylaw manager. “As long as there is no shelter space, it would be considered a violation of human rights and freedoms (to deny homeless access to public areas).”

“I think these people are going to get more and more frustrated and more and more angry which is what we're trying to avoid,” Coun. Catherine Lord told Anderson. “Where would you have homeless people go?”

“Right now the COOL team is working closely with the population staying in the parks,” said Coun. Juliette Cunningham, adding the homeless were asked to clean up camps, keep them small and minimize the impact on the wider community. “There are people with very few options now. If we put time parameters on it, guess where they are going to go to?...This is why we're fighting for supportive housing.”

Mayor Akbal Mund also expressed his fear the homeless would pack up their tents each morning and plant themselves in the centre of town creating “more problems in the downtown core.”

Kanester told council he would return with further amendments to the bylaw, including one which would restrict the number of people living in a camp.

Kanester said there were nine encampments in Polson Park presently, including four people at one site.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41844
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3055082
24 Garmisch Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$725,000
more details
42025


Send us your News Tips!


40958


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Zoey
Zoey Vernon SPCA >


40669


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40875