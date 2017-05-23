42377

Vernon  

Flood watch in Coldstream

District of Coldstream officials are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.

In anticipation of the current weather front expected to move through the area, Coldstream has activated its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) to Level 1 – Monitoring.

Residents are asked to take measures to protect their private property as Kalamalka Lake water levels continue to rise.

Information on financial assistance can be found online.

More information on what to do during flooding can be found at Prepared BC’s website

Sand and bags have been placed in the following locations for the use by residents for the flooding:

  • Kalamalka Road – across from Postill Drive
  • West Kal Road – across from the Country Club
  • Kirkland Drive
  • Kinloch – at the boat launch
  • School Road - Lavington

Residents with sandbags protecting their property should keep them in place until the risk of flood has passed.

Residents are also reminded that due to high water levels, the Coldstream has closed all boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake until further notice.

