Vernon  

Buildings to be crushed

- | Story: 197709

Parking relief in the downtown core is in sight.

Demolition for city properties on the 2900 block of 29 Street, adjacent to the library, are scheduled to take place over the coming weeks.

The buildings to be torn down are the closed New Dehli Restaurant and the former Open Door Learning Centre.

Hazardous material has been removed from the buildings and gas line removal is the next step.

The actual demolition will follow and take approximately three weeks to complete. The estimated time of completion of the demolition and site preparation is end of June 2017.

A downtown parking lot will be developed on the site following an RFP for the project.

