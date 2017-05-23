Help the Landing sandbag

A Vernon realtor is urging volunteers, including sports teams and community groups, to head down to Okanagan Landing to fill or transport sandbags for people living along the northern shore of Okanagan Lake.

Dave Pusey says the lake is expected to rise by inches and a coming storm could cause more trouble while there are some older residents along the shore who just can't carry the heavy bags to protect their homes.

“We're asking for volunteers to come out right now if they can, sports teams, maybe by donation, whatever way we can help them out in an effort to get some more bags filled,” said Pusey. “There's a lot of older people here who just don't have the ability to fill the bags or even transport them in their vehicles.”

On the weekend, Pusey worked with the Village of Lumby which supplied 8,000 pre-filled sand bags to Landing residents.

Pusey said one semi truck load arrived on Saturday and another on Sunday and both were gone in about 90 minutes.

For individuals or groups that would like to help out, Pusey urges them to call him at 250-550-4069 or just pop down to the corner of Okanagan Landing Road and Okanagan Avenue where City of Vernon staff have left sand and bags.

Another shipment of sand is expected, said Pusey.

“If these volunteers want to come and fill sandbags for residents, that would be great as well.”

Pusey thanked the Village of Lumby for its help and expressed his appreciation for anyone who turns up to help out.