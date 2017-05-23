42377
35299

Vernon  

Help the Landing sandbag

- | Story: 197688

A Vernon realtor is urging volunteers, including sports teams and community groups, to head down to Okanagan Landing to fill or transport sandbags for people living along the northern shore of Okanagan Lake.

Dave Pusey says the lake is expected to rise by inches and a coming storm could cause more trouble while there are some older residents along the shore who just can't carry the heavy bags to protect their homes.

“We're asking for volunteers to come out right now if they can, sports teams, maybe by donation, whatever way we can help them out in an effort to get some more bags filled,” said Pusey. “There's a lot of older people here who just don't have the ability to fill the bags or even transport them in their vehicles.”

On the weekend, Pusey worked with the Village of Lumby which supplied 8,000 pre-filled sand bags to Landing residents.

Pusey said one semi truck load arrived on Saturday and another on Sunday and both were gone in about 90 minutes.

For individuals or groups that would like to help out, Pusey urges them to call him at 250-550-4069 or just pop down to the corner of Okanagan Landing Road and Okanagan Avenue where City of Vernon staff have left sand and bags.

Another shipment of sand is expected, said Pusey.

“If these volunteers want to come and fill sandbags for residents, that would be great as well.”

Pusey thanked the Village of Lumby for its help and expressed his appreciation for anyone who turns up to help out.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3000649
140 Dell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$435,000
more details
39730


Send us your News Tips!


38601


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Zoey
Zoey Vernon SPCA >


42080


Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky

Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you nice snare sounds? We certainly didn’t.
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Showbiz
British actor Sir Roger Moore has died aged 89. The James Bond...
A little bit of motivation that will help you power through the work week
Galleries
Motivation is the key to surviving the work week. Albeit a short...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41663