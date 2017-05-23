41367
35299

Vernon  

Fireworks at secret spot

- | Story: 197673

Vernon's Canada Day committee is igniting interest by announcing this year's fireworks show will be launched from a new, secret location. 

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society has also announced Craftsman Collision Canada will once again sponsor the colourful display of fireworks that will mark Canada's 150th birthday.

"This year's Craftsman Collision Canada Day fireworks show will be the biggest and most elaborate display we
have ever produced," organizers said in a press release.

"For many families this event has been a part of Vernon's summer calendar for several years and we are proud to be the title sponsor again for this amazing community event," said Tom Watters, Craftsman Collision regional manager.

Craftsman is also sponsoring a competition for those who want to guess where the fireworks will be held.

Drop by Craftsman Collision, 2727 35th Ave., to complete a ballot or check out NOCDS Facebook page to guess the new location like and share for a chance to win four VIP tickets to the Craftsman Collision Canada
Day Fireworks.

The secret location will be announced in early June.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
1894214
#19 321 North Copper Ave
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$135,000
more details
42084


Send us your News Tips!


39791


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Zoey
Zoey Vernon SPCA >


41370


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663