Fireworks at secret spot

Vernon's Canada Day committee is igniting interest by announcing this year's fireworks show will be launched from a new, secret location.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society has also announced Craftsman Collision Canada will once again sponsor the colourful display of fireworks that will mark Canada's 150th birthday.

"This year's Craftsman Collision Canada Day fireworks show will be the biggest and most elaborate display we

have ever produced," organizers said in a press release.

"For many families this event has been a part of Vernon's summer calendar for several years and we are proud to be the title sponsor again for this amazing community event," said Tom Watters, Craftsman Collision regional manager.

Craftsman is also sponsoring a competition for those who want to guess where the fireworks will be held.

Drop by Craftsman Collision, 2727 35th Ave., to complete a ballot or check out NOCDS Facebook page to guess the new location like and share for a chance to win four VIP tickets to the Craftsman Collision Canada

Day Fireworks.

The secret location will be announced in early June.