Vernon  

Teen Junction takeover

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs (OBGC) organization is taking over the operation of Teen Junction.

The downtown youth centre provides a safe, non-judgmental environment for young people.

“Teen Junction has been an important part of our community for nearly 20 years. Joining forces with Okanagan Boys and Girls Club will ensure that Teen Junction can continue to serve youth in the North Okanagan for many years to come,” said Bill Miller, president of Literacy and Youth Initiatives Society of North Okanagan which has been operating the centre.

The society has not explained why it is letting go its control of Teen Junction.

However, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs is professional organization that has been around since 1959 and operates youth centres throughout the Okanagan, including Vernon. Many clubs also provide meals, emergency shelter, family support programs and other support to children, youth and families at risk.

“We welcome Teen Junction to Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs and our network of youth centres and youth serving professionals across the Okanagan,” said Diane Entwistle, OBGC chief executive officer. “Teen Junction has a long history of serving youth in the Vernon area. We will continue to develop and enhance Teen Junction as a safe place for youth to belong.”

