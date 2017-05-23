Hip hopper on red carpet

Two Vernon songsters will be walking the red carpet next month after being nominated for iHeartRadio/Much Music video awards.

Hip hop artist Justin Nerling, aka TassNata, of Vernon and two Toronto-based rappers, Rich Kidd and Tona, have been nominated for best hip hop video of the year for their song 'Let's Go'.

As well, Aaron Hoffman, who's stage name is SonReal, has been nominated for best pop video of the year for his song 'No Warm Up'. Hoffman, who grew up in Vernon, now lives in Los Angeles.

TassNata's video is reported to have accumulated well over one million plays through a Facebook release and has been played at Toronto Raptors' games and during the World Junior Hockey Championships, according to his manager.

The awards ceremony will be held June 18th in Toronto.

"It's been another great year in music, and we have an outstanding list of nominees highlighting the biggest and best artists from across the country and around the globe," said Nanci MacLean, vice president of Bell Media Studios. "We can't wait to celebrate all of the nominees in what's guaranteed to be an epic night.”