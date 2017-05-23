Watching Kal Lake rise

Photo: Ernie McLeana Kalamalka Lake continues to rise.

Greater Vernon Water officials are keeping a close eye on the level of Kalamalka Lake which, like Okanagan Lake to the west, continues to rise as the snow melts in the hills.

The lake provides drinking water to almost 70 per cent of domestic users in the Vernon area.

“Our pump house on Kal Lake is at risk of flooding,” said Zee Marcolin, manager of the water utility, on Tuesday. “(However) crews have secured the site with sand bagging the entrance and isolating the wet well and pumping it out as required.”

Marcolin has requested information from provincial officials on how high they think the lake may climb.

“If the lake rises another four inches or so we will need to do more sandbagging around the wet well hatch. Operations is concerned about the predicted winds that are to come up tonight so will be monitoring the site closely.”

There has been some sandbagging along the shoreline by private properties but the most obvious signs of rising water are the number of private docks under water.

As well, the public Rotary Pier at the north is also inundated with water.

Meanwhile, at the Vernon end of Okanagan Lake which sits at 1990 flood levels, the City of Vernon has been encouraging property owners to protect their homes with sandbagging.

There was some relief for people along creeks last week but city officials are not sure how long that will last, according to Tanya Laing Gahr, city spokesperson.

“The creeks last week were below the levels of the week previous, but with the warm weather and predicted thunderstorms in the next week, we anticipate that the creeks could spill their banks,” said Laing Gahr. “Homeowners in low-lying areas or near creeks or on the lake are being urged to keep sandbags in place until after the risk of flooding has passed, which at this point may be well into July.”

The city has asked boaters not to use powerboats on the lake due to the risk of shoreline damage caused by wakes.

“We have kept Vernon boat launches open for boat owners who need to remove their boats from the water,” said Laing Gahr.