OKIB issues evac order

Photo: OKIB Volunteers pack sandbags for threatened homes on OKIB land.

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued an evacuation order for a handful of properties situated along Okanagan Lake due to rising water. Meanwhile, the band is asking for volunteers to help with sandbags.

The band declared a state of emergency on May 5 and extended the order until May 30 due to increasing lake levels and high water flows in creeks affecting homes and property on the reserve lands.

An Emergency Operations Centre continues to monitor the flooding situation.

An evacuation order has been issued for specific residences along the lake including:

William Marchand Beach Lots #1 through 6.

Residents have been asked to register at a reception centre at the Village Green Hotel, 4801 – 27th Street in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP officers have been providing residents of the evacuation order.

An evacuation alert was issued on May 21 for residents living or visiting properties along the shoreline of Okanagan Lake in the following locations:

Willow Shore Road to include the civic addresses from #1 to #20 Willow Shore Road

Alexis beach front property to include dwellings from #33 to #43

Bobby Marchand and adjacent Sandra Saddleman beachfront property – all dwellings on these properties

“Stay safe by keeping your distance from creek and river banks; these fast moving bodies of water are serious hazards," said Chief Byron Louis, who added the band was working with emergency services to address health and safety concerns.

"We are working together through this time to develop plans for how we will mobilize and manage the different types of services and volunteers needed to respond to identified flood situations during this state of emergency," Louis said.

Sand/sandbagging resources are available at:

Head of the Lake Area – adjacent to the Icebox Arena

Public Works & Housing building, 11505 Westside Road

Whiteman’s Creek – near the mailboxes north of the Parker Cove Restaurant

Volunteers are reported to be filling sandbags for flood affected residents and more volunteers are needed to assist some property owners with transporting and setting up sandbags at their homes.

Anyone able to help is asked to call the OKIB emergency operations centre at 250-542-7132.