More meters vandalized

Photo: Darren Handschuh A report to council says parking meters continue to be vandalized.

Those quarters put in downtown parking meters appear to be adding up for a thief or thieves while the damage is costing the City of Vernon money in repairs and additional wages.

According to a report to Vernon city council, parking meters continue to be vandalized, mechanisms damaged or destroyed and coins stolen.

“Four individuals have been identified and each caught, in some cases multiple times,” stated the report to be presented to council on Tuesday. “Staff have increased vandalism and theft prevention measures through differing initiatives to stop specific methodology, but this has in some cases also increased the straight forward vandalism.”

City administration has been authorizing overtime for bylaw officers because it's believed the vandalism is occurring out of normal office hours.

“On several occasions this has yielded results and charges have been laid based on bylaw officers' testimony. Significant staff time has been committed to testimony necessary to prepare for court dates.”

The report does not state how much the damage or the extra wages have cost so far.

The city has ordered new mechanisms and replaced parts but has used almost the full 2017 budget for parking meter upkeep.

“Should levels continue unabated, with no reserve for this issue, staff may need to come back to council to approve additional funds.”

In 2015, more than 100 parking meters were damaged in one week, costing approximately $20,000 in repairs. A man was arrested and charged.