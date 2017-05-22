Lumby reviews flood events

Photo: Jerry Mason Lumby considers next steps for residents affected by flooding.

Staff at the Village of Lumby, the local emergency operations centre and emergency social services are considering the "next steps and the path forward" for residents impacted by recent flood events, according to a press release issued on the holiday Monday.

No evacuation orders or alerts have been lifted.

"The village is coordinating with a number of essential agencies to establish an information session for impacted residents. Once confirmed, details will be relayed directly to the residents who have registered with emergency social service," says the release.

Details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the village remains under a state of emergency that's been extended until May 27.

An emergency operations centre (250-547-1452) remains open until further notice.

Village staff are working with the Canadian Red Cross to address the immediate needs of evacuees. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-888-800-6493.

All recreational trails, including Salmon Trail remain closed until further notice. The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around water and creek banks as they may be unstable.

No boil water advisories are in effect for the Village of Lumby.

Further information can be found online.