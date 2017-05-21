Tattoos for sick kids

Photo: Kate Bouey Tattoo artists are involved in a fundraiser.

Tattoo artists from B.C. and Alberta are in Vernon this weekend raising money for The BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

"My daughter's had three open heart surgeries and a few bumps so we spend a lot of time (at the hospital in Vancouver)," said Nick Matovich of Five Fathoms Tattoo shop on 30th Avenue.

His daughter, Nova, is only five years old.

A total of 22 artists from the Lower Mainland, Alberta and the Okanagan are taking part in a marathon of inking.

"We had about 300 people in line, going around the corner, when we started this morning," said Matovich.

People are given tickets and then called when it's their turn for a tattoo.

"We're on number 65 right now," Matovich said just after 2 p.m.

The last event, in 2015, raised $26,000 from 131 tattoos.

"The hospital is always expanding and upgrading and needs constant funding. Some corporations give millions away but, as a community, we feel pretty around of handing over $30,000."

The event was to continue late into Sunday evening.