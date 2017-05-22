Water-themed art

Photo: Google Plus Artist Gabrielle Strong to create participatory art work.

A water-themed work of art will wind its way through part of Vernon's downtown this fall.

Artist Gabrielle Strong’s plan to portray a winding mosaic river inlayed into a sidewalk has been chosen from among six submissions for a public participatory art project.

The design will symbolize the cycle of flowing water, said Strong, a graduate of Emily Carr University of Art and Design. Strong, who's Metis, has a studio at the Caetani Cultural Centre and was the centre's first ceramic artist-in-residence in 2015.

Funding for the public art is being provided by the Downtown Vernon Association, the City of Vernon and the federal government as a legacy project of North Okanagan RespectFEST.

"Vernon has given me so much since I’ve been here, and I am so honoured to be able to create this public art for the community and for RespectFEST,” said Strong. “My hope is that this artwork will inspire momentum in all of us to care more and join together to respect and protect our waterways, as our need for water is the common thread that connects us all, regardless of culture, race or background.”

The art work is expected to be unveiled during the week-long RespectFEST 2017, Sept. 18-24, in Vernon. The festival marks Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation.