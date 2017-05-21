42377

Vernon  

3 rescues in one day

Two people on dirt bikes were badly injured in separate accidents in the Shuswap and Okanagan regions Saturday as search teams scrambled to find them, according to a search manager involved in the rescues.

A B.C. Air Rescue helicopter with Vernon's winch rescue team flew to three rescues in the space of about seven hours, said Pete Wise, a search manager with Vernon Search and Rescue.

In the first incident around 1 p.m., the chopper was called out to the Hummingbird Creek area in the Upper Shuswap after a report of a badly injured dirt biker.

“He had multiple injuries,” said Wise. “The winch team was able to land in that case and get him on board.”

The chopper flew the injured man out to a waiting ambulance crew.

The helicopter rescue team was called out again around 3:30 p.m. to Okanagan Mountain Park, southeast of Peachland on the east side of Okanagan Lake after a woman fell ill.

“The rescue occurred about 13 kilometres back in the bush and the team was able winch the woman on board the helicopter,” Wise said.

He was unable to give many details except to say the woman kept passing out.

With darkness falling, the chopper team was called by BC Ambulance to attend another incident involving a badly injured male dirt biker in the Grizzly Swamps area of the Aberdeen Plateau in the North Okanagan.

“They had just brought the woman back and the team hadn't cooled down when they had to turn around in limited daylight to attend the next call,” said Wise. “You can't winch in the dark so we scrambled everybody.”

A ground search and rescue team headed to the region while the helicopter flew in.

Wise said the chopper was able to land and get the injured man on board.

